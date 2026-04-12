Jonathan Cannon News: Recalled, slated for bulk relief

The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Right-hander Grant Taylor is slated to open the game for the White Sox, but he'll presumably be limited to an inning or two before giving way to Cannon, who is projected to work in bulk relief. Cannon will be stepping into to the rotation spot vacated by Opening Day starter Shane Smith, who was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. Through two starts with Charlotte this season, Cannon covered 8.2 innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits and four walks.