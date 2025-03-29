Jonathan Cannon News: Settles for no-decision Saturday

Cannon came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Angels, giving up four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old righty engaged in a pitchers' duel with Jose Soriano in each hurler's 2025 debut, but Cannon was lifted after 85 pitches (53 strikes) and had to watch Mike Clevinger give up the game's only run in the eighth inning. Cannon held his own as a rookie last year, but his fantasy ceiling is limited given his inability to miss bats consistently and his team context. He lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend in Detroit.