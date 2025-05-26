Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Cannon

Jonathan Cannon News: Slated for Tuesday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 9:54pm

Cannon (back) will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cannon had previously been in line to make his ninth start of the season this past Sunday against the Rangers, but he was scratched due to lower-back tightness. The right-hander has apparently responded well to a couple extra days of recovery and will now make his next turn through the rotation Tuesday. Cannon is enjoying an impressive month so far, posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 15:0 K:BB across 23 innings (four starts).

Jonathan Cannon
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
