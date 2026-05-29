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Jonathan Heasley News: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Rays designated Heasley for assignment Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay is bringing up a fresh arm in Andrew Wantz, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Heasley threw 64 pitches across four innings of relief in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Orioles, allowing five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Jonathan Heasley
Tampa Bay Rays
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