Jonathan Heasley News: DFA'd by Tampa Bay
The Rays designated Heasley for assignment Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay is bringing up a fresh arm in Andrew Wantz, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Heasley threw 64 pitches across four innings of relief in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Orioles, allowing five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.
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