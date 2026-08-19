Jonathan Hernandez News: Removed from 40-man

The Dodgers designated Hernandez for assignment Wednesday.

Hernandez will be pushed off the Dodgers' 40-man roster for the second time in as many weeks to make room for Brock Stewart (shoulder), who returned from the injured list Wednesday. Hernandez has logged a 5.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 25.1 innings in the majors this year and is likely to clear waivers again.