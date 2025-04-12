Jonathan India Injury: Dealing with quad tightness

India left in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against Cleveland due to right quadriceps tightness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, India looked to be in discomfort in the dugout while running out his groundout in the third inning, but he stayed in the game before being removed in the sixth frame. India will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, and Maikel Garcia, Cavan Biggio and Tyler Tolbert would be candidates to see more time at third base if India were to miss time.