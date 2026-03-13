Jonathan India Injury: Exits game with groin injury

India was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to right groin tightness.

India went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored before being removed in the third inning. He'll undergo further tests and the Royals should have an update in the coming days, but the timing of the injury puts India in jeopardy of being sidelined for Opening Day. Michael Massey is nursing a low-grade calf strain, but assuming he recovers over the next couple of weeks, he would be a top candidate to start at second base if India were to miss time, though Maikel Garcia and Nick Loftin could also see some reps at the keystone.