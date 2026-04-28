Jonathan India Injury: Has season-ending shoulder surgery
The Royals announced Tuesday that India underwent season-ending surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.
India hasn't played since April 18 and was placed on the injured list eight days ago due to a shoulder subluxation. After further testing, India required season-ending surgery. The 29-year-old's 2026 campaign ends with a .167/.310/.313 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored and an 8:13 BB:K across 58 trips to the plate. It's been a disappointing two years for India in Kansas City after posting career-low numbers in 2025. Michael Massey and Nick Loftin should continue to see most of the reps at second base for the Royals.
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