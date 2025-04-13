Jonathan India Injury: Not in lineup Sunday

India (quadricep) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

India will head to the bench for the series finale after he was removed in the sixth inning of Saturday's 6-3 loss due to right quad tendinitis, an injury the 28-year-old disclosed that he had been nursing for a few days before aggravating it while running from first to third base on Vinnie Pasquantino's base hit, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. After the game, India downplayed any concern about the issue and said that he expected to be available off the bench Sunday even if he didn't start, so he's seemingly being viewed as day-to-day. Maikel Garcia will pick up the start at third base and will serve as the Royals' leadoff hitter while India is out of the lineup.