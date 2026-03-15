Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India Injury: Resting with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

India (groin) will receive a few days off as a precautionary measure, MLB.com reports.

India left Friday's Cactus League game due to right groin tightness but reportedly felt fine Saturday. He's been cleared for activity, though the Royals will err on the side of caution and hold the second baseman out of Sunday's contest before an off day Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. This development helps ease concerns about India's availability for Opening Day, as the 29-year-old will look to carry a strong spring at the plate into a bounce-back 2026 campaign after a lackluster 2025 in which he slashed .233/.323/.346 with 29 doubles, nine homers and 45 RBI across 136 games.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan India See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan India See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
17 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
19 days ago