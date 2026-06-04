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Jonathan India Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Royals transferred India (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Josh Rojas. India is out for the season after undergoing surgery in late April to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
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