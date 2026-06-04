Jonathan India Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The Royals transferred India (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Josh Rojas. India is out for the season after undergoing surgery in late April to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.
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