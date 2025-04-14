Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

India (quadricep) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Monday's game against the Yankees.

He'll re-enter starting nine after he sat out his first game of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Guardians while tending to right quad tightness. The Royals will ease India back into the lineup in a non-defensive role, but he should be ready to resume playing in left field or at third base within the next few days.

