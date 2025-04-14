Jonathan India News: Back in action Monday
India (quadricep) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Monday's game against the Yankees.
He'll re-enter starting nine after he sat out his first game of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Guardians while tending to right quad tightness. The Royals will ease India back into the lineup in a non-defensive role, but he should be ready to resume playing in left field or at third base within the next few days.
