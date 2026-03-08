Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India News: Big bop in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 11:25am

India went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

India opened the scoring, driving a Nick Lodolo sinker over the left-field fence to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The second baseman has put together a strong showing at the dish so far in Cactus League play, going 4-for-13 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five walks through seven appearances. India is looking to bounce back from a lackluster first season with the Royals in 2025, when he slashed .233/.323/.346 with 29 doubles, nine homers and 45 RBI across 136 games.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan India
