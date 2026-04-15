Jonathan India News: Dip in playing time
India is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Detroit.
It's the third time over the last four games against right-handed pitching that India has been out of the lineup, as Michael Massey seems to have inched past him as the preferred option at second base. India is hitless over his last five games and is slashing just .175/.340/.325 on the season.
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