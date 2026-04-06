Jonathan India News: Drives in three in win

India went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

India had the biggest swing of the game Monday, knocking in two big insurance runs in the eighth inning with a home run. It was a part of the third multi-hit game of the season for the 29-year-old, who is slashing .250/.344/.464 with two homers, three walks, seven strikeouts and eight RBI on the season. With his two home runs in nine games, India is on pace to shatter the nine home runs he had in 136 games in 2025.