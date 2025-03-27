Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India News: Gets start at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 10:07pm

India started at third base and hit leadoff while going 0-for-5 in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland. He later moved to left field.

India will serve as Kansas City's leadoff hitter this season. He'll split playing time between third base and left field and could also be used at second base. India had never fielded a position other than second base at the major-league level, though he served primarily as a third baseman in the minors back in 2019.

