Jonathan India News: Getting breather Friday
India is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the White Sox.
India had made six consecutive starts but will get a breather in Friday's series opener. The Royals are going with Michael Massey at second base and in the No. 6 spot in the lineup.
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