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Jonathan India News: Getting breather Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

India is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the White Sox.

India had made six consecutive starts but will get a breather in Friday's series opener. The Royals are going with Michael Massey at second base and in the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
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