Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India News: Getting green light to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

India (head) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Brewers.

India's availability for the series opener in Milwaukee was in some question after he was removed from Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Guardians after being struck on the helmet by a pitch in the ninth inning, but his early exit looks to have been precautionary. He apparently passed all follow-up testing and should be ready to handle an everyday role during the Royals' upcoming six-game week.

