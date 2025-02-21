Jonathan India News: In left field for Cactus opener

India is starting in left field and batting leadoff Friday versus the Rangers in the Royals' Cactus League opener.

It was known that India would be getting reps in the outfield during camp, but it's interesting that his first start this spring is in left field. India has never played anywhere other than second base at the major-league level, and the keystone could still be his primary position this season. However, India getting starts in left field opens up second base for Michael Massey, who will start at that position Friday.