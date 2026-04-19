Jonathan India News: Left out of lineup vs. lefty
India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
On the bench for three of the Royals' previous four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, India's playing time had already been tailing off, but the veteran infielder will now remain out Sunday despite a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) taking the hill for the Yankees. The Royals will go with the left-handed-hitting Michael Massey at second base instead of India, who has mustered a lowly .167/.310/.313 slash line across 58 plate appearances thus far during his second season with Kansas City.
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