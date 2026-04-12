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Jonathan India News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

India has a .184/.340/.342 slash line through 47 plate appearances this year and finds himself on the bench Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's past three games. Michael Massey is picking up another start at the keystone in the series finale versus Chicago.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
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