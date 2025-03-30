Jonathan India News: Reaches base three times in victory

India went 2-for-3 with a run and walk in a 4-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

India was brought aboard over the winter to provide some strong on-base skills for the Kansas City lineup and holds a career on-base percentage of .352. He scored his team's first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when he came across home after a Salvador Perez single. India figured to be the everyday leadoff hitter for Kansas City and has played both third base and left field in the early going. By trade, he is a second baseman as well. His positional versatility should come in handy as the season progresses.