Jonathan India News: Resting for early game
India is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Rockies.
India had been scheduled to sit out Wednesday's matchup with right-hander German Marquez before the game was rained out, so it's not especially surprising that the 28-year-old finds himself on the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill while Marquez takes the hill for the Rockies. Expect India to be back in the lineup for the second game of the day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now