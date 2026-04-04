Jonathan India News: Sitting out Game 1
India isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
India will take a seat in the dugout to begin Saturday's twin bill after going 3-for-12 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored during Kansas City's previous series against the Twins. Nick Loftin will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan India See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan India See More