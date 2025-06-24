Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Exits with trainer
Loaisiga was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds with an apparent injury, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Loaisiga gave up three runs in just one-third of an inning Tuesday before walking off the mound alongside a trainer. It's not immediately clear what's bothering the 30-year-old righty, but the Yankees should provide more details after they take a closer look at him.
