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Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Has been nursing shoulder fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed Monday that Loasiga has been dealing with right shoulder fatigue, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Loasiga has not pitched since late Tuesday and it's unclear whether he's available out of the bullpen Monday in San Francisco, but Lovullo said he had "no concern" about the reliever. The 31-year-old is unscored upon in six outings this month, lowering his season ERA to 2.79.

Jonathan Loaisiga
Arizona Diamondbacks
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