Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Throws bullpen at Double-A
Loaisiga (elbow) threw a bullpen session at Double-A Somerset on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga still has more boxes to check off in his rehab from UCL reconstruction surgery before he can begin a rehab assignment. However, he aims to return to the Yankees' bullpen by late May or early June, which manager Aaron Boone says is a realistic timeline.
