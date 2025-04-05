Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Throws bullpen at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 11:46am

Loaisiga (elbow) threw a bullpen session at Double-A Somerset on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga still has more boxes to check off in his rehab from UCL reconstruction surgery before he can begin a rehab assignment. However, he aims to return to the Yankees' bullpen by late May or early June, which manager Aaron Boone says is a realistic timeline.

Jonathan Loaisiga
New York Yankees
