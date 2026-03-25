Jonathan Loaisiga News: Added to roster
The Diamondbacks selected Loaisiga's contract from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Loaisiga had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee but secured his place in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after posting a 9:2 K:BB while permitting four earned runs and allowing nine hits over eight innings. He'll likely begin the season in a middle-relief role for Arizona but could quickly work his way into higher-leverage spots if he performs well early on.
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