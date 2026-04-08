Jonathan Loaisiga News: Another blown save
Loaisiga was charged with a blown save Tuesday against the Mets, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning.
Loaisiga entered the eighth inning with a one-run lead but quickly ran into trouble, allowing a pair of singles to put runners at the corners before Jared Young lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the tying run. The 31-year-old has now blown back-to-back save opportunities after opening the season with four scoreless outings. Despite the recent struggles, Loaisiga still holds a respectable 2.84 ERA and should continue to see high-leverage opportunities alongside Paul Sewald, though potentially with a short leash moving forward.
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