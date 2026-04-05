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Jonathan Loaisiga News: Blows save opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:11am

Loaisiga blew a save chance, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one over one inning Sunday against Atlanta.

Loaisiga earned another save opportunity as he entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead but immediately ran into trouble, allowing three consecutive singles, including a game-tying RBI knock from Drake Baldwin. The 31-year-old managed to regroup from there, retiring the next three batters to send the game to extra innings. The run was Loaisiga's first allowed of the season across five appearances, but the flamethrowing righty should still be trusted in high-leverage situations despite the slip-up.

Jonathan Loaisiga
Arizona Diamondbacks
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