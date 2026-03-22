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Jonathan Loaisiga News: Clinches roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:27am

The Diamondbacks informed Loaisiga on Saturday that he's secured a spot on the Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Arizona will officially add Loaisiga to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster shortly before Thursday's season opener in Los Angeles. The right-hander was able to secure a spot in the Arizona bullpen after posting a 7:2 K:BB while allowing three earned runs on eight hits over seven innings during the Cactus League. While Loaisiga is likely to begin the season in a middle-relief role, he could earn more higher-leverage opportunities if the options higher up in the bullpen pecking order falter early on.

Jonathan Loaisiga
Arizona Diamondbacks
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