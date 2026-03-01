Jonathan Loaisiga headshot

Jonathan Loaisiga News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Loaisiga (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over one inning of relief Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Angels in Cactus League play.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the spring Saturday and looks to be healthy again after a right elbow flexor strain limited him to just 29.2 innings in the big leagues with the Yankees in 2025. Loaisiga joined the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal this winter but should have a good chance at claiming a spot in an unsettled Arizona bullpen heading into Opening Day if he can emerge from camp healthy.

Jonathan Loaisiga
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Loaisiga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Loaisiga See More
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
25 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
150 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
269 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
346 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
355 days ago