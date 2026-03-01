Jonathan Loaisiga News: Makes spring debut
Loaisiga (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over one inning of relief Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Angels in Cactus League play.
The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the spring Saturday and looks to be healthy again after a right elbow flexor strain limited him to just 29.2 innings in the big leagues with the Yankees in 2025. Loaisiga joined the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal this winter but should have a good chance at claiming a spot in an unsettled Arizona bullpen heading into Opening Day if he can emerge from camp healthy.
