Jonathan Loaisiga News: Tosses scoreless frame
Loaisiga (shoulder) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Monday's 6-2 victory over the Giants.
Loaisiga hadn't appeared in a game since May 19 after dealing with right shoulder fatigue, but he was given the green light to handle the eighth inning Monday. He's been one of Arizona's more reliable bullpen arms lately, as he's posted seven straight scoreless outings (six innings).
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