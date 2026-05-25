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Jonathan Loaisiga News: Tosses scoreless frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Loaisiga (shoulder) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Monday's 6-2 victory over the Giants.

Loaisiga hadn't appeared in a game since May 19 after dealing with right shoulder fatigue, but he was given the green light to handle the eighth inning Monday. He's been one of Arizona's more reliable bullpen arms lately, as he's posted seven straight scoreless outings (six innings).

Jonathan Loaisiga
Arizona Diamondbacks
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