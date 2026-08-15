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Jonathan Ornelas News: Lands in Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:27pm

The Athletics traded Ornelas to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for cash.

Ornelas was pushed off the Athletics' 40-man roster Monday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man spot upon moving to Milwaukee. He'll report directly to the big club to help shore up the Brewers' infield depth as they navigate injuries to Brice Turang (knee) and Cooper Pratt (hamstring). Ji Hwan Bae was DFA'd in a corresponding move.

Jonathan Ornelas
Milwaukee Brewers
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