Jonathan Ornelas News: Lands in Milwaukee
The Athletics traded Ornelas to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for cash.
Ornelas was pushed off the Athletics' 40-man roster Monday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man spot upon moving to Milwaukee. He'll report directly to the big club to help shore up the Brewers' infield depth as they navigate injuries to Brice Turang (knee) and Cooper Pratt (hamstring). Ji Hwan Bae was DFA'd in a corresponding move.
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