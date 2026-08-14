Jonathan Pintaro News: Earns first MLB victory

Pintaro (1-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Nationals after allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Pintaro entered the game in the sixth inning with New York trailing 1-0 and kept Washington off the board long enough for the offense to take the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The right-hander allowed two baserunners in the sixth but retired all three batters he faced in the seventh before departing. In the end, he needed 34 pitches to secure his first major-league victory. Pintaro has made eight appearances in relief for the Mets this season and owns a 4.15 ERA with a 18:8 K:BB across 17.1 innings.