Jonathan Pintaro News: Opening season at Triple-A

The Mets optioned Pintaro to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Pintaro received a cup of coffee with the Mets last June, recording two outs and allowing two earned runs in his lone relief appearance before being optioned back to the minors soon thereafter. He'll retain a spot on the Mets' 40-man roster heading into the 2026 season but may need multiple key relievers to miss time before getting another opportunity in the big leagues. In the meantime, Pintaro will likely serve as a swingman at Syracuse, with whom he posted a 5.22 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 46:29 K:BB over 39.2 innings last season.