Jonathon Long headshot

Jonathon Long Injury: Diagnosed with elbow sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Long exited Saturday's Cactus League game against Texas with a sprained left elbow, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 24-year-old prospect suffered the injury while attempting to catch a wide throw to first base that put his arm in the path of Mark Canha, leading to a collision. Long will likely miss some time while he recovers, though it's still unknown whether his injury will impact his availability for the start of the regular season.

Jonathon Long
Chicago Cubs
