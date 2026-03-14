Jonathon Long Injury: Faces pitchers Friday

Long (elbow) faced live pitching Friday as he continues to ramp up his activity level, MLB.com reports.

Long has resumed regular workouts and now facing live pitching is another step forward in his rehab process from an injury he sustained in an exhibition game last month. The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a left elbow bruise and cleared of any structural issues earlier in March, so he should be fully healthy in the near future. Long figures to being the season with Triple-A Iowa and could push toward the majors at some point if he continues to tear up the level like he did in 2025.