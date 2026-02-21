Jonathon Long Injury: Injures wrist Saturday
Long was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers with an apparent left wrist injury, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.
Mark Canha ran into Long's arm while the latter was attempting to catch a wide throw to first base in the fourth inning. The severity of his injury isn't immediately clear, but the Cubs should provide more information on his status in the near future.
