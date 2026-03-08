Jonathon Long Injury: Nearing return to baseball work
Long was diagnosed with a bruise and cleared of any structural issues with his left elbow, putting him on track to potentially return to baseball activities by the end of the week, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
The 24-year-old was unable to join Team Chinese Taipei for the World Baseball Classic due to the injury, but he's now progressing toward game action. If he can avoid any setbacks, Long could be ready to join Triple-A Iowa for the start of the minor-league season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country12 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target37 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers251 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer254 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long See More