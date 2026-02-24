Jonathon Long headshot

Jonathon Long Injury: Swings bat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Long (elbow) took some swings Tuesday and feels better, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long suffered a sprained left (non-throwing) elbow on a collision at first base over the weekend, but he's on the mend. The 24-year-old had planned to leave Tuesday for Japan to join Team Chinese Taipei for the World Baseball Classic, but he will delay his departure until Friday. It would appear the Cubs plan to give the go-ahead for Long to play in the WBC.

Jonathon Long
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long
