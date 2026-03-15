Jonathon Long News: Back in action Saturday
Long (elbow) went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.
After facing live pitchers in a side session Friday, Long returned to game action a day later for the first time since late February. The 24-year-old sprained his elbow attempting to reach for a wide throw to first base, but he sustained no structural damage, and he now looks fully good to go after a few weeks of rehab work. Long is expected to begin the regular season with Triple-A Iowa and give the Cubs some depth with high upside behind Michael Busch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country19 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target44 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers258 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer261 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long See More