Jonathon Long headshot

Jonathon Long News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 7:32am

Long (elbow) went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

After facing live pitchers in a side session Friday, Long returned to game action a day later for the first time since late February. The 24-year-old sprained his elbow attempting to reach for a wide throw to first base, but he sustained no structural damage, and he now looks fully good to go after a few weeks of rehab work. Long is expected to begin the regular season with Triple-A Iowa and give the Cubs some depth with high upside behind Michael Busch.

Jonathon Long
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathon Long See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
44 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
258 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
261 days ago
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025