Jonny DeLuca Injury: Exits with injury

DeLuca was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees with an apparent lower-body injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca appeared to tweak something while running from first to third on Cedric Mullins' double in the seventh inning. It's unclear what exactly he's dealing with, but the Rays could have an update on his status after the game. If the 27-year-old has to miss any time, Ryan Vilade would likely be the next man up to replace DeLuca as Tampa Bay's right fielder.