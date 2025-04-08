Jonny DeLuca Injury: Goes on IL with shoulder strain

The Rays placed DeLuca on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's not clear when or how DeLuca was injured, but he didn't start the Rays' most recent game Sunday in Texas, appearing as a pinch runner. He will be eligible to return April 17, but given the nature of the injury, there's a good chance he'll require more downtime than that timeframe.