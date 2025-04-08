Fantasy Baseball
Jonny DeLuca headshot

Jonny DeLuca Injury: Goes on IL with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 9:12am

The Rays placed DeLuca on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's not clear when or how DeLuca was injured, but he didn't start the Rays' most recent game Sunday in Texas, appearing as a pinch runner. He will be eligible to return April 17, but given the nature of the injury, there's a good chance he'll require more downtime than that timeframe.

Jonny DeLuca
Tampa Bay Rays
