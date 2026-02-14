Jonny DeLuca headshot

Jonny DeLuca Injury: In line for short-side role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

DeLuca (hamstring/quad) is likely to see regular at-bats against left-handed pitching this season, per John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times.

DeLuca stands out as one of Tampa Bay's few right-handed-hitting outfielders, considering the club's primary options consist of as lefty-hitters Chandler Simpson, Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley. DeLuca ended the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list due to a right quadriceps strain, so he'll need to prove he's healthy during spring training before the Rays trust him to handle this role. The 27-year-old posted a promising .812 OPS with six stolen bases through 59 regular-season plate appearances amidst an injury-ruined 2025 campaign, and it doesn't sound like he'll open the new year in a spot for everyday action.

Jonny DeLuca
Tampa Bay Rays
