Jonny DeLuca Injury: Likely IL bound

Manager Kevin Cash said that DeLuca suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's game against the Yankees and will likely be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The severity of DeLuca's injury remains unclear, but the Rays have already determined that the situation warrants keeping him on the shelf for at least 10 days. Victor Mesa is expected to take DeLuca's place on the active roster, as he was removed from his game at Triple-A Durham shortly after DeLuca went down.