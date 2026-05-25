Jonny DeLuca Injury: Shelved for 6-to-8 weeks
DeLuca is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after an MRI revealed a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Though the Grade 1 diagnosis is the least severe, the Rays nevertheless anticipate a lengthy absence for the outfielder. DeLuca had been serving as the Rays' primary right fielder of late, and in the two games since he got hurt, the club has used Ryan Vilade once (against a lefty) and Victor Mesa once (against a righty) at the position.
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