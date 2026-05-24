Jonny DeLuca Injury: Shelved with hamstring strain
The Rays placed DeLuca on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right hamstring strain.
DeLuca strained his right hamstring while running the bases during Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees. The 27-year-old outfielder will be eligible to return from the shelf June 3, but it's unclear if he'll have a shot at rejoining the Rays at that time. Victor Mesa was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move and could work in a platoon in right field with Ryan Vilade while DeLuca is on the IL.
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