Jonny DeLuca Injury: Suffers minor setback

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that DeLuca will be shut down for 3-to-5 days due to mild soreness in his right shoulder after throwing and swinging a bat, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

If he feels better following the brief shutdown period, DeLuca will be allowed to resume his rehab. It does not seem to be viewed as a significant setback at this time, but DeLuca certainly will not be activated from the 10-day injured list anytime soon. Chandler Simpson has been operating as the Rays' primary center fielder of late.