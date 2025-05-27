Jonny DeLuca Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

DeLuca (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

DeLuca has been out since April 6 with a right shoulder strain and is eligible to return June 6. He is 2-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout in two rehab games in the Florida Complex League. DeLuca's rehab assignment is likely to be moved to a full-season affiliate this week, and it's possible he'll be ready for activation when first eligible. Kameron Misner (.407 OPS in May) could be a roster casualty when DeLuca is activated.